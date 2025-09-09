Keefe D Claims Diddy Allegedly Placed A $1 Million Hit On 2Pac

Keefe D is currently awaiting trial as authorities have accused him of being involved in the killing of 2Pac.

Keefe D allegedly told authorities that Diddy called for the killing of 2Pac, according to documents obtained by USA Today. The outlet cited interviews with law enforcement officers about the attack in 2008 and 2009, which Keefe D’s defense team submitted into court records to argue that investigators previously granted their client immunity in exchange for information about the case. Diddy has not been charged in connection with 2Pac’s death and has repeatedly denied involvement over the years.

As noted by a Drug Enforcement Agency report summarizing the 2008 interview, Keefe D alleged that Diddy previously said “he would give anything for those dudes’ heads,” referencing 2Pac and Suge Knight. He also alleged that Diddy offered $1 million as a bounty.

Keefe also mentioned Diddy in his 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend, but has since downplayed the accuracy of the book. Instead, he says his co-author took artistic liberties with his life story.

Allegations connecting Diddy to the death of 2Pac also recently surfaced in mulitple civil cases against him. Former Bad Boy president Kirk Burrowes, for one, said in a lawsuit that he “witnessed instances in which Combs expressed paranoia and frustration over Shakur’s success, indicating a deep-seated need to diminish his rival’s influence.”

He also claims: “Combs allegedly made statements to insiders suggesting that Shakur’s presence in the industry threatened his legacy, leading him to take increasingly aggressive measures to overshadow and eliminate competition.” Diddy’s legal team labeled Burrowes’ lawsuit “frivolous” and accused him of wasting the court’s time.

In addition to that lawsuit, USA Today also cites a case brought by a male escort named Steve Otis in February 2025. Otis sued Diddy with allegations of sexual assault, but also alleged the Bad Boy mogul referenced ordering a hit on 2Pac during the incident. “You better not say a word to anybody about this. Did you hear me? . . . I’m not (expletive) playing with you. If I can get Pac hit, what the (expletive) do you think can happen to you?” he recalled Diddy allegedly saying.

While Diddy is still facing several civil cases, his attorney, Erica Wolff, told USA Today that the not-guilty verdicts in his recent high-profile criminal case undermine the validity of the victims’ claims. “Mr. Combs’s acquittal on the trafficking and RICO charges proves what we have been saying about the civil cases since day one: they are all fabricated attempts to extort windfall payments from an innocent man,” she said.

The jury in that case found Diddy not guilty of both sex trafficking and racketeering. He still faces prison time, however. The group still decided to convict him on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

For those charges, he faces up to 20 years in prison, although the prosecution has only recommended a 4-year sentence. He will return to the courtroom on October 3 for his sentencing hearing. As for Keefe D, his murder trial begin in February 2026.