Keep quiet! You are slowly sinking yourself into nothingness, Citygate Christian Center- Zambia presiding Bishop Victor Kalesha advises FDD Leader Edith Nawakwi.

In responding to opposition FDD Leader Edith Nawakwi’s statement alluded to her that recruiting 30,000 teachers is a foolish decision, Bishop Kalesha said that politicking in everything due to hatred of one person is very retrogressive to the country.

He adds that Nawakwi’s sentiments are clearly driven with emotions , hatred and jealous of one person they thought can never be President.

Bishop Kalesha has since called on political players to leave behind the past way of politicking and embrace the new culture of progressive politics of love, tolerance and positive way of doing things.

Below is Bishop Kalesha’s shared press release on Dynamic Analysis Zambia Whatsapp group;

In responding to FDD President Edith Nawakwi’s statement alluded to her that recruiting 30,000 teachers is a foolish decision, I would like to say silence sometimes is important.

She needs to learn to keep quiet sometimes.

She needs to realise that she is now sinking herself slowly into nothingness.

Does she understand the ripple effects of employing even 500 teachers?

Many of us at the head of big families know that when one of your family members become financially independent, it increases your disposal income by one less dependent.

I believe that each and every Zambian has the responsibility to help in the positive contribution to the development of this country.

Politicking in everything due to hatred of one person is very retrogressive to this country.

You can pick it up from many opposition leaders tone of providing checks and balances that they are driven with emotions , hatred and jealous of one person they thought can never be President.

We have not seen any checks and balances coming from opposition leaders but an attack on one individual who is the current President.

And sometimes you would wonder when these political leaders claim they are representing zambians.

Which Zambian in his right senses would support calling the recruitment of teachers as a foolish decision when many are not in employment.

We want to call upon political players to leave behind the past way of politicking and embrace the new culture of progressive politics of love, tolerance and positive way of doing things.

Zambians should be careful and know that this is our country and we can not allow political players to wish one President after the other to fail so that they take over.

Let political leaders provide credible checks and balances that have solutions to governance and not mere attacks using insults to women as figurative speech.

HH shall never President forever and all the aspiring candidates would want to find a better country after his 10 year tenure.

So let’s not be destructive hoping for failure.

Let us be a Christian nation we claim to be.

Victor Kalesha

Citygate Christian Center- Zambia presiding Bishop