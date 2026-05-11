KEIR STARMER REPORTEDLY SET TO RESIGN AS UK PRIME MINISTER THIS WEEK AFTER DISASTROUS LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS





GB News is reporting that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is preparing to resign this week following Labour’s collapse in the local elections.





“Sir Keir Starmer looks set to resign as prime minister in this coming week,” the anchor stated. “We have seen huge speculation that suggests the Prime Minister’s time has indeed run out.”





Journalist Dan Hodges revealed a Cabinet Minister told him directly: “They believe Keir Starmer will announce he is standing down this week without the need for a contest.” Hodges added it was “the first time he’s heard this directly from a Cabinet Minister” and later posted that the minister is “now confident the leadership challenge will be triggered this week.”





Angela Rayner is demanding Starmer step aside for Andy Burnham, criticizing the “toxic culture in Number 10” and warning it might be Labour’s “last chance to reverse its fortunes.”





LBC’s Andrew Marr posted: “It appears to be happening. Wes ready to move and perhaps Angela as well.”





The anchor concluded with high confidence: “I think now with a high degree of confidence I’m willing to say and reiterate that I think the prime minister… The question is will he do it without the leadership challenge being triggered or will he go before he’s pushed.”