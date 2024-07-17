Kelly Khumalo used rape allegations to “fix” her ex Jub Jub his lawyers claim

Kelly Khumalo allegedly weaponised the law in her bid to get back at her former boyfriend, South African TV personality and musician, Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye, as they fought to have charges against him dismissed, his lawyers have claimed.

According to the legal team defending Jub Jub, Khumalo’s failure to produce medical records and the police’s J88 form to support her rape and attempted murder case against her ex-boyfriend was clear evidence of the fact that she was “vindictive” and sought “vengeance” against him.

Charges against Jub Jub, which included allegations of rape, attempted murder, and assault, were officially dropped recently. Khumalo, alongside Amanda du-Pont and former radio presenter Masechaba Khumalo had all levelled the allegations against the musician.

In a police statement, Khumalo had reportedly said Jub Jub pushed her against the wall and choked her, while she was about eight months pregnant with their son.

Khumalo also told the cops a second incident occurred when Jub Jub came to pick her up after filming for Rhythm City in June 2010.

On that occasion, she alleged the rapper found her outside the studio with co-actors, and accused her of having a relationship with one of them. Upon arriving at their residence, Jub Jub slapped her, she said.

In two other separate incidents in 2010, Khumalo said the rapper punched her so hard that she hit a door frame and injured her nose while in another incident, he hit her with his fist on her lip, causing a scar that remains to this day.

Pleading for Jub Jub’s innocence, his lawyer Ntsako Baloyi told South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority that Khumalo said that Khumalo was not in search of justice but revenge.

“In light of the afore, the applicant pleads with the state not to proceed to waste state resources over charges that, from the face of it, are an afterthought, smear campaign, and vindictive ploy.

“Instead, this has had negative repercussions on the applicant, as he has been subjected to public scrutiny on the basis of individuals who aren’t seeking justice but are intentionally using the law for vengeance.

“The state is strictly invited to consider the above in its totality and apply its mind properly. Ultimately withdraw all charges,” he advised in documents seen by Sunday World.

Baloyi said that attempts to find the evidence that Khumalo had claimed she had drew a blank.

“Attempts to get clear and further particulars pertaining to specific dates and months or medical corroboration documents by the applicant failed, with the state indicating they have nothing further,” read Baloyi’s representation.