Kelvin Sampa Is Nothing But A Problem And UPND Will One Day Remember Me- Chilufya Tayali

EEP President Chilufya Tayali

KELVIN SAMPA IS NOTHING BUT A PROBLEM AND UPND WILL ONE DAY REMEMBER ME

Only a person with a shallow mind would think Kelvin Sampa is in UPND because he believes in the party or President Hichilema, the guy believes in eating. It’s all about survival.

To start with, Kelvin has had issues with a number of people who have been dragging him to police and courts, such that, if he was speaking against the UPND as he is doing against PF and ECL, they would have nabbed him, nga Lunshi wa Green (like a green housefly). So to avoid jail, he recruited himself as “Fake Praise singer”.

Further, Kelvin has to survive, but what legitimate business is this guy doing to even boast that he is financing UPND. Where is he getting the money to finance UPND?

You may not know, but I want to tell you that, he is doing his illicit activities using the party (UPND) like he has done in the past. He has done it with all previous Govts, this is who he is.

While the UPND has brought this policy of citizens forming cooperatives and taking advantage of our natural resources to empower themselves, Kelvin is manipulating and depriving them of the opportunities for his benefits.

I challenge Kelvin Sampa to explain what he is doing in Chief Bunda-Bunda of the Soli Shamwifi Royal Establishment. This is just an example, but he is everywhere, to mint.

People have formed cooperatives and applied for mining license, with the consent of the Chiefs, yet Kelvin wants to sideline the locals to bring in a company (VEROS). If I am lying let him deny this.

I hate it when Zambians are taken advantage of, or sidelined by these unscrupulous briefcase businessmen claiming to be the financiers of the UPND.

I warn UPND, to be careful with Kelvin, he is just using you and when you are out of power, he will jump to the next ruling party like a prostitute.

Next I will talk about this Trust Hantuba and this Mr. Mango from Cadastre, people are complaining about you.

I will be live at 20:00hrs

