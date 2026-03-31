KELVIN Sampa “My Job is simple” has been convicted and sentenced to three years in jail with hard labor for theft

FORMER KASAMA MP KELVIN SAMPA JAILED 3 YEARS FOR THEFT AND FORGERY

By Josphat Hamakala

The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has convicted and sentenced former Kasama Member of Parliament Kelvin Sampa to three years’ imprisonment with hard labour for theft by agent, possession of materials used for forgery, and possession of forged banknotes.

This is in a matter where Sampa was accused of defrauding two Japanese nationals, Kunihiro Fugishima and Satoshi Sakamoto, in a transaction involving the purchase of gold.

In delivering judgment, Magistrate Irene Washimanga acquitted Sampa on the first count of theft of $70,000, stating that the prosecution failed to prove the offence beyond reasonable doubt.

However, the court found him guilty on the second count of theft by agent involving the sum of $80,000, and on the third and fourth counts of possession of forged banknotes and possession of materials used for forgery, stating that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

During mitigation, the defence told the court that Sampa is a first offender, was remorseful, is a family man, and a leader in society, having served as Member of Parliament for Kasama. The defence urged the court to consider a non-custodial sentence.

However, after considering the mitigation, the court sentenced him to three years’ imprisonment with hard labour, effective today.