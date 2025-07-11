Ken Paxton begs for ‘prayers’ after wife seeks divorce on ‘biblical grounds’

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton pleaded with the public for “prayers” and “privacy” after his wife said she was filing for divorce on “biblical grounds.”

“After facing the pressures of countless political attacks and public scrutiny, Angela and I have decided to start a new chapter in our lives,” the state official wrote on X. “I could not be any more proud or grateful for the incredible family that God has blessed us with, and I remain committed to supporting our amazing children and grandchildren.”

“I ask for your prayers and privacy at this time,” he said.

Ken Paxton’s plea came soon after his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton (R), also made her announcement on X.

“I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation. But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage,” she said. “I move forward with complete confidence that God is always working everything together for the good of those who love Him and who are called according to His purpose.”

An alleged affair came to light during a failed impeachment effort against the Texas attorney general earlier this year.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee called Ken Paxton “repulsive and disgusting” quickly following his wife’s divorce announcement.