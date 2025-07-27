Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé Soundtrack New Leonardo DiCaprio Film

Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé‘s hit collaboration “Freedom” is the soundtrack to the trailer for the new Leonardo DiCaprio film One Battle After Another.

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film also stars singer Teyana Taylor as well as Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro and Regina Hall.

DiCaprio and Taylor star as former revolutionaries on the run from a white supremacist police officer with Kendrick and Bey’s fiery anthem proving to be a fitting background to the trailer.

It is not know if the song will feature in the final film.

One Battle After Another is scheduled for release on September 26.

Kendrick Lamar has made his own moves into the world of movies of late.

He will star in and produce a currently untitled comedy that is set to be released next year.

The film is a collaboration with South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone and was originally set to come out on July 4, where it would have competed with the new Jurassic Park film.

Kendrick’s Grand National Tour with SZA, which runs from April 19 to August 9, would have also clashed with the promotional rollout of the movie.

It is now scheduled for release on March 20, 2026, according to Variety.

Very little is known about the highly anticipated film, including what kind of role Kendrick will play given he has never acted before but is known for his theatrical performances in music videos.

The rumored title of the movie is Whitney Springs and it reportedly follows a Black man interning as a slave re-enactor at a history museum who finds out that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his.

While there has been no official confirmation, the film is also said to star Heretic actor Chloe East, also known for her appearance in Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans.

She will reportedly be joined by unknown Celeste Octavia who, according to IMDB, has been a body double for Madonna and appeared in music videos for British rock bands Oasis and Depeche Mode.

Last year, Kendrick Lamar was spotted in production on the film, shooting scenes in Pomona, California. It is not known if filming has been completed.