Kendrick Lamar launches creative agency

Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free’s pgLang has unveiled its newest venture, Project 3, to expand creative resources for businesses. Project 3 will operate under the agency pgLang, which Lamar and Free formed in 2020.

Under Project 3 is Project 3 Agency, which will offer “creative direction, content creation, production services, and brand design and strategy” for external brands, according to Fast Company. The outlet said pgLang will continue “overseeing and aligning all external ventures.”

“For us, it was like: How do we build foundational structures for the business so [we] can last long term, versus trying to do too much at once and being bogged down,” Free told Fast Company. “And as we developed, we didn’t want to alienate ourselves from commercial business. We wanted to figure out a way to walk hand-in-hand with these companies and give them information, but also learn as we’re working with [them].”

To bring forth Project 3 Agency, pgLang acquired a company it had worked with over the years — Frosty, an international creative studio with a global team of 30 members, founded by Greg Stogdon and J.D. Ostrow.

Since 2020, when pgLang started operations as a creative communications company, it has not only focused on projects centered on music but has also worked with big brands like Converse, Calvin Klein, Chanel, and Bottega Veneta.

“We know the trajectory,” Free told Fast Company about pgLang’s future. “But it’s going to take time, and we’re going to give every piece its own space in its own light. Right now, the agency is the foundation that helps set the standard for these other services that we’re going to offer.”

pgLang’s most recent work was Lamar’s halftime performance during Super Bowl 59, where Lamar wore a Martine Rose bespoke leather varsity jacket with “pgLang” sprawled across the back.