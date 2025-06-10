Kendrick Lamar’s “GNX” wins Album of the Year at the 2025 BET Awards

Kendrick Lamar remains one of the best artists in the world, so it should come as no surprise that he would win big at the BET Awards.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake were both nominated for Album of the Year at the BET Awards. Of course, Drake was nominated for $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U, his collaborative album with none other than PartyNextDoor. Meanwhile Kendrick was nominated for GNX.

Overall, it was clear that GNX was going to come out victorious. At the end of the day, it was one of the best albums of 2024. Furthermore, the album has had huge staying power. So much so that it is the frontrunner to win a Grammy in 2026.

Perhaps the coolest part of Kendrick winning this award is the fact that he showed up for it. The artist hasn’t been to the BET Awards in some time, but he showed out for the occasion. Below, you can watch his speech, in which he thanked BET for always doing right by the culture.

Furthermore, Kendrick’s speech consisted of a not-so-shameless plug about his Grand National Tour with SZA. Of course, this is one of the biggest tours in the history of hip-hop. During the speech, the artist asked fans to come and support himself and SZA.

SZA was also in attendance at the awards show, which was beautiful to see. Numerous artists showed up for the event this year, and that is really amazing to see. It puts a great spotlight on the event, and with this being the show’s 25th anniversary, it’s clear that this was particularly special.

We are about three hours into the event, and only a few awards have been given out. It remains to be seen how this will be figured out as the night goes on. Regardless, we will continue to watch along with the event and bring you the biggest updates.