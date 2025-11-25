KENYA SENDS HIGH-POWERED DELEGATION TO UGANDA AFTER INDIAN OCEAN THREATS

Last week, Kenya sent a high-level delegation to Uganda following statements by President Yoweri Museveni claiming that landlocked Uganda has a right to the Indian Ocean, warning of potential conflict if access was blocked.





The delegation, led by Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi, held talks with Museveni at Mayuge State Lodge. The discussions focused on calming tensions and strengthening cooperation between the two countries. Mudavadi emphasized that Kenya remains committed to providing safe and free passage for Uganda’s goods through the port of Mombasa, in line with international law and existing bilateral agreements.

Beyond the Indian Ocean issue, the two leaders discussed regional integration, trade, infrastructure development, and security cooperation. Mudavadi highlighted that Kenya and Uganda share strong economic and political ties, and that continued collaboration is vital for growth and stability in East Africa.

The meeting sent a clear message: while Kenya supports Uganda’s access to the Indian Ocean, any disagreements will be resolved through dialogue, legal frameworks, and mutual cooperation, not confrontation.



The talks also provided an opportunity to strengthen communication and cooperation between the two countries. By addressing potential points of tension directly, both sides reinforced their commitment to maintaining friendly relations and preventing misunderstandings from escalating.

Additionally, the discussions highlighted the economic importance of the Indian Ocean for Uganda and other landlocked East African countries. Smooth access to seaports is critical for trade, imports, and regional development. Both leaders agreed that cooperation over port access and infrastructure projects would remain a priority moving forward.