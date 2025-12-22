Kenya to Host Historic France–Africa Summit in 2026



Kenya is set to make history by hosting the first-ever France–Africa Summit outside France or a Francophone country.





The landmark event will take place in Nairobi on 12 May 2026.





The summit will bring together African and French leaders, policymakers, business leaders, and civil society to strengthen partnerships focused on innovation, economic growth, climate action, digital transformation, and sustainable development.





This milestone underscores Kenya’s growing diplomatic influence and positions Nairobi as a key hub for global dialogue and international conferences.