Kenyan Activist Alleges Foreign Troops Secretly Deployed in Kenya During Last Year’s Protests



By: Capital Fm Uganda



Kenyan Human rights activist Bob Njagi has sparked public debate after alleging that Ugandan soldiers were covertly deployed in Kenya to help quell last year’s anti-government protests.





Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV, Njagi claimed that the troops were disguised in Kenya Police uniforms and took part in operations against demonstrators in several parts of the country.





The activist called for an independent investigation into the alleged cross-border

involvement, warning that such actions, if confirmed, would represent a serious violation of national sovereignty and human rights.





Ugandan Government officials are yet to issue an official response to the claims, which have since ignited a storm of reactions on social media.