Kenyan author Ngugi wa Thiong’o is dead

Renowned Kenyan writer, Ngugi wa Thiong’o is dead. He was 87.

His family just announced his passing.

His daughter, Wanjiku wa Ngugi wrote on Facebook: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our dad, Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o this Wednesday morning, 28th May 2025. He lived a full life, fought a good fight. As was his last wish, let’s celebrate his life and his work. Rîa ratha na rîa thŭa. Tŭrî aira!

“The family’s spokesperson Nducu Wa Ngugi will announce details of his celebration of life soon.”

Ngugi authored the books Weep Not Child, The River Between, Petals of Blood and Wizard of the Crow, among others.