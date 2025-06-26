Kenyan government orders media blackout on Nairobi protests, sparks outrage



The Kenyan government has imposed a controversial ban on live television and radio broadcasts of ongoing protests in Nairobi and other regions, marking the first anniversary of last year’s deadly anti-tax demonstrations that saw parliament stormed.





The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) issued the directive, citing constitutional violations and warning of sanctions for non-compliance.



The move has triggered widespread condemnation and legal challenges, with critics decrying it as an assault on press freedom.





Clashes between protesters and police escalated today, with tear gas, water cannons, and reports of live rounds deployed.



The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights reported eight deaths, including two in Matuu, and over 400 injuries nationwide.





Driven largely by Gen Z activists, the protests demand accountability, transparency, and reforms to address police brutality and governance failures. The broadcast ban prompted swift backlash.





The Kenya Editors Guild and Amnesty International called it unconstitutional, referencing a 2023 High Court ruling against similar restrictions.