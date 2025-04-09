Kenyan govt gives evangelical pastor 24 hours to provide names of disabled individuals he healed

The Kenyan government has given Evangelical pastor Evangelical Menengai, Owuor, 24 hours to provide the names of disabled individuals who he claimed to have healed during a recent crusade in Nakuru.



The pastor had made headlines after he claimed to have healed several people with disabilities during the crusade, which was held at the Nakuru Showgrounds.

According to reports, the government has asked Owuor to provide the names of the individuals he healed so that they can be removed from the list of people with disabilities who are receiving assistance from the government.

The government has also asked Owuor to provide evidence of the healings, including medical records and other documentation.

Government’s concerns

The government’s request has raised concerns about the legitimacy of Owuor’s claims.

Some people have questioned whether the healings were genuine or if they were staged for publicity purposes.

Others have expressed concerns about the potential consequences of people with disabilities being removed from the government’s assistance program.

Pastor’s response

Owuor has not yet responded to the government’s request.

However, his lawyer has said that the pastor is willing to cooperate with the government and provide the necessary information.

Implications

The government’s request has significant implications for the disabled community in Kenya.

If Owuor’s claims are found to be false, it could lead to people with disabilities being removed from the government’s assistance program.

This could have serious consequences for those who rely on the program for support.

Conclusion

The Kenyan government has given Evangelical pastor Owuor 24 hours to provide the names of disabled individuals who he claimed to have healed during a recent crusade.

The government’s request has raised concerns about the legitimacy of Owuor’s claims and the potential consequences for people with disabilities.

The outcome of this situation will be closely watched by many in Kenya and beyond.