The High Court in Mombasa, Kenya is considering a plea for leniency from Murad Awadh Mbarak, a truck driver convicted of m8rdering his wife, Nuru Ibrahim, as prosecutors press for the maximum sentence ahead of sentencing next month.

Mbarak, 40, k!lled Nuru for joining Instagram against his wishes.

Mbarak on January 27, 2026 told the court that his four years in custody had changed him and that he was deeply remorseful.

He said he had no family or home to return to and asked the court to consider a reduced sentence or his release.

“Spending four years in prison has been a great lesson for me, and I ask for forgiveness for my sins,” he said.

“I ‘m sorry. I regret my actions.”

The prosecution opposed any leniency, describing the k!lling as deliberate and exceptionally violent.

Prosecutors told the court that Ibrahim, a mother of six, was st@bbed several times in an attack carried out in front of her children and neighbours.

They said Mbarak prevented neighbours from intervening, and one person was injured while trying to gain access to the house.

The court heard that Ibrahim was k!lled on 19 June 2022 at the family home in Kanamai, Kilifi County. Evidence showed that the couple’s marriage had been strained by financial disputes and ongoing conflict.

Ibrahim had sold her jewellery to help finance the construction of their home, which was later registered in her husband’s name. Disagreements over a debt involving her brother added to the tension.

Witnesses testified that relations deteriorated further after Ibrahim joined Instagram, which her husband viewed negatively.

Family members said she had expressed fear for her safety and had spoken of leaving the marriage.

Days before her death, she reportedly left personal documents and belongings with her sister, suggesting she was preparing to separate.

The court heard that Mbarak had threatened to k!ll his wife or release intimate photographs if she attempted to leave him.

On the night of the attack, the couple’s 11-year-old daughter said she was woken by her mother’s screams and saw her father assault her with a broken piece of wood before st@bbing her. Neighbours who responded to the disturbance said they were blocked from entering the house.

Police arrested Mbarak after he surrendered. Forensic evidence showed that blood found on his clothes and on a knife matched the victim. His claim that an intruder was responsible was rejected by the court, which found that the attack was planned and carried out with intent.

In a judgment delivered in November, the court ruled that the prosecution had proved all elements of murder beyond reasonable doubt.

Ten witnesses, including relatives and neighbours, testified during the trial, describing a relationship marked by repeated disputes and threats that required family intervention.