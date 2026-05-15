UPND HAS NOT MET OUR EXPECTATIONS ON RULE OF LAW – KABIMBA



15th May 2026



ECONOMIC Front leader Wynter Kabimba says the UPND has not performed as expected in the application of the rule of law in the last five years. Kabimba, however, says the situation is not as bad as it was during the PF regime.





The UPND has continuously boasted of governing through the rule of law, while the opposition argues that the ruling party has been ignoring constitutional provisions.





In an interview, Wednesday, Kabimba said no administration from UNIP to UPND had scored highly in the application of the rule of law. “Look, the issue of the rule of law has remained contentious from the time when MMD came to power in 1991, when we moved from a one party state to…



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