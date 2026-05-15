CF HOPING FOR THE FAILURE OF THE TONSE PAMODZI ALLIANCE



An audio recording has emerged from a CF Central Committee WhatsApp group meeting in which CF central committee members were discussing the merger involving the TONSE and PAMODZI Alliance.





In the audio, Max Chongo is heard assuring CF President Harry Kalaba and other Central Committee members that the alliance would eventually fail because the government, through the ECZ, is planning to disqualify Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu from participating in the 2026 general elections.





Max further claimed that he was aware of the “mingalato” and strategies being put in place by the UPND government to prevent Mundubile and Makebi from contesting the elections.





He is also heard in the Audio saying that Makebi Zulu, Brian Mundubile, and some PF leaders do not support Harry Kalaba because they hate him.





According to the audio, Max Chongo told CF MCC members that the TONSE and PAMODZI team will eventually run back to CF seeking positions and adoption.