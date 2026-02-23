Kenyan Pastor gifts Ksh 30,000 to woman who appeared in viral Russian videos, offers to help her start a business

A pastor from Kenya has sparked mixed reactions from social media after helping a woman who went viral for wrong reasons.

Pastor Kanyari of Salvation Healing Ministry inside Kenya has attracted multiple from social media users after being seen with Choice Kinoti.

Choice Kinoti is a social media influencer who went viral after she popped up in a video with a Russian.

In the video by Choice, she captioned and called the Russian as her boyfriend not knowing she was part of a grand scheme.

After the video went viral, Pastor Kanyari decided to step in and hero by trying to save the young woman’s dignity.

During his Sunday service, the Pastor invited Choice unto her platform and decided to award her with someone.

After, he also promised to help her start up a small business. According to her IG page, Choice is a fashion designer and stylist.

The pastor explained that the goal was to support her in rebuilding her life following the online controversy.

The actions of the pastor has sparked mixed reactions from social media especially since he is usually known for the scandal.