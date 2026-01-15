Kenyan University Students Recreate The 16-year-Old Student And His Madam Trending Video

Projects for University students vary due to the different colleges they are in, but some duos decided to take this one in particular seriously and have got the internet buzzing.

In the arts department, students were divided into groups to choose and create any art for performance in class.

Most students chose painting, dancing, singing, storytelling, poem recitation, and drama.

These two students thought outside the box to the extent that their lecturer was amazed by their deep thinking.

A certain video went viral in 2025, it was about a madam and her students. People criticised the madam, but along the line, some realised the boy was not in a compromised position.

They chose to recreate that viral video, but this time, no one would be in a compromised position, as they both consented.

With how their project was energy draining, the students were tasked to rehearse and record it for their supervisor to score them.

Just as the madam and the student video was, they recreated the same thing and did not leave a single detail out.

The lecturer was astonished by how his students were able to learn all the moves in the viral video to create such magic.