Kenya’s govt has confirmed that over 200 Kenyans are currently fighting for Russia in the war in Ukraine

Kenya’s government has confirmed that over 200 Kenyans are currently fighting for Russia in the war in Ukraine.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi revealed that many were lured through recruitment networks offering up to $18,000 for visas, travel, and accommodation.





Some of those recruited are former members of Kenya’s disciplined services. In a security raid near Nairobi in September, 21 Kenyans were rescued while awaiting deployment.





The minister warned that recruitment networks remain active in both Kenya and Russia, urging citizens to be cautious.





He also said the Kenyan Embassy in Moscow has reported injuries among some of the recruits.