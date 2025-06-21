Kenya’s opposition to file a case against President Ruto at the International Criminal Court (ICC), accusing him of crimes against humanity

Kenya’s United Opposition has announced plans to file a case at the International Criminal Court (ICC) against President William Ruto, accusing him of crimes against humanity stemming from alleged extrajudicial killings and unlawful police crackdowns on civilians.

The opposition claims Ruto’s administration has deployed rogue police units and formed illegal alliances with militia gangs resembling Haiti-style death squads to suppress dissent.

The accusations also extend to Kenya’s alleged role in fueling Sudan’s ongoing conflict. The opposition claims Ruto’s government has supplied firearms to Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.

These weapons, they allege, mirror those used by Kenyan police during recent protests. Additionally, the opposition contends that Kenya’s participation in the Haiti Multinational Security Support Mission was a cover for a “benchmarking trip” to study militia tactics, which they claim are now being used against Kenyan citizens.

The motivation for the opposition’s move was the death of 31-year-old blogger and teacher Albert Ojwang in police custody on June 8, 2025.

Initially reported as a suicide, an independent autopsy revealed Ojwang died from physical assault, contradicting police accounts and sparking nationwide protests.

On June 17, 2025, a 22-year-old street vendor, Boniface Kariuki, was shot in the head by a masked police officer during one such protest, further escalating public outrage. Kariuki remains in intensive care.

The opposition has accused the Ruto administration of systematically violating Kenya’s Constitution and international laws, including the Rome Statute, which Kenya ratified.

They are compiling evidence for submission to the ICC, asserting that local institutions cannot deliver accountability. “Ruto must answer for his crimes against humanity,” Kalonzo Musyoka stated, urging Kenyans to remain united and fearless.

Kenya’s government has denied involvement in Sudan’s conflict and promised thorough investigations into the alleged killings and disappearances.

President Ruto has condemned Ojwang’s death as “unacceptable” and ordered the National Police Service to cooperate with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

Several officers, including the head of Nairobi’s Central Police Station, Samson Talam, and a technician accused of disabling CCTV footage, have been detained.

Deputy Inspector-General Eliud Lagat, whose defamation complaint led to Ojwang’s arrest, has stepped aside pending investigations.