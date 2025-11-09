Kenya’s President William Ruto has signed an agreement to send 13,000 Kenyans to Qatar for employment.





The Labor Mobility Programme aims to provide Kenyan youth with global skills and diverse work experiences, benefitting national development.





The agreement includes establishing a Qatari Visa Center in Nairobi by 2026 to streamline visa processes and ensure oversight.





Approximately 90,000 Kenyans are currently working in Qatar, with concerns raised about 5,000 Kenyan refugees due to unfulfilled job promises.