Kevin Federline accuses Britney Spears of using cocaine while breastfeeding their sons

Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Kevin Federline, has made a shocking claim that the pop star used cocaine while she was still breastfeeding their two children — a moment he says marked the end of their relationship.

The 47-year-old former dancer made the allegations in his upcoming memoir You Thought You Knew, where he detailed an alleged incident from 2006 during a release party for his album Playing With Fire.

According to Federline, Britney had told him she would be home with their sons — Sean Preston (now 19) and Jayden (now 18) — but he was shocked when his father-in-law, Jamie Spears, hinted that she was actually at the venue.

Inside his dressing room, he claims he found Britney sitting around a coffee table with her brother, Bryan Spears, her agent, Jason Trawick, and an unnamed actress. Federline alleges that he saw Britney and her “young starlet friend” snorting a fat line of coke off the table, Daily Mail reported.

“Both were wearing these outrageous wigs. Britney’s was electric blue. It was surreal. They didn’t even try to hide it,” he wrote.

Federline said he was stunned, especially because Britney was still breastfeeding their children at the time — one just a month old, the other 13 months.

He claims he later confronted her and pleaded:

“Please don’t go home and breast-feed the kids like this. Call your mom or someone. We need to get formula. You can’t do this.”

But according to him, Britney reacted by throwing a drink in his face in front of guests before storming off — an outburst he says ended their marriage.

“That was the proverbial final straw, the breast-feeding thing. Her reaction. That’s what ended us,” he wrote.

Federline says he immediately contacted his lawyer to demand that Britney stop breastfeeding, and days later, the pop star’s attorney, Laura Wasser, drafted her divorce papers.

The new claims come just days after Britney fired back at Federline for “gaslighting” her in an emotional Instagram post, saying she’s “had enough” and feels “demoralized” about her strained relationship with their sons — revealing she’s only seen one of them for 45 minutes in the last five years.