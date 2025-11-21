Kevin Spacey reveals he’s homeless and ‘living in hotels’

Kevin Spacey revealed he’s homeless seven years after a s£xual assault scandal rocked his career,

“I’m living in hotels, I’m living in Airbnbs, I’m going where the work is,” the Oscar winner told the Telegraph in an interview published Wednesday, Nov. 19.

“I literally have no home, that’s what I’m attempting to explain.”

The actor told the outlet that his financial situation is “not great” following the scandal, which eventually saw him acquitted of s£xual assault allegations leveled by four men in the UK, but said it “never got to” the point of bankruptcy

Spacey, who has denied any wrongdoing, said the “costs over these last seven years have been astronomical.”

He added, “I’ve had very little coming in and everything going out.”

Of his “cancellation” in Hollywood, Spacey said, “You get through it.”

“In weird ways, I feel I’m back to where I first started, which is I just went where the work was,” Spacey said.

“Everything is in storage, and I hope at some point, if things continue to improve, that I’ll be able to decide where I want to settle down again.”

The “American Beauty” actor, 66, was accused by over 30 men — including “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp — of inappropriate behavior or s£xual assault, with the claims beginning to emerge in 2017.

Netflix ultimately eliminated Spacey’s iconic role on the popular “House of Cards,” which ended in 2018 with his co-star Robin Wright replacing him.

Spacey was found not guilty of assaulting four men in July 2023, in a high-profile UK trial and found not liable in a 2022 lawsuit in New York.

According to the Telegraph, the actor performed at a resort in Limassol, Cyprus, this week, as he attempts to move forward.

Amid the release of the 2024 documentary “Spacey Unmasked,” the actor again denied wrongdoing in the multiple claims against him, saying he could no longer “allow [himself] to be baselessly attacked” without defending himself.

“I take full responsibility for my past behavior and my actions, but I cannot and will not take responsibility or apologize to anyone who’s made up stuff about me or exaggerated stories about me,” he told former UK journalist Dan Wootton in May 2024.

“I’ve never told someone that if they give me sexual favors, then I will help them out with their career, never,” he claimed.

In May, Spacey received a lifetime achievement award at an event in Cannes, France, during which he called the past several years “challenging.”