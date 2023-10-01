Key Highlights from the 2024 Budget Presentation Speech on Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries:

1. Crop and livestock production has been below potential due to various factors, including climate change, high input costs, and inadequate infrastructure.

2. Zambia produced 3.2 million metric tonnes of maize in 2022/2023, enough to meet domestic demand, but neighboring countries’ demand led to higher maize and mealie meal prices.

3. Higher maize prices benefit farmers, reduce poverty, and contribute to foreign exchange earnings.

4. Measures are being implemented to lower maize production costs, such as reducing fertilizer prices and encouraging millers to reduce mealie meal prices.

5. The Comprehensive Agriculture Transformation Support Programme will be launched, focusing on extension services, finance, irrigation, value addition, and storage.

6. Farm blocks will be developed for high-tech agriculture, increasing competitiveness and export potential.

7. Infrastructure investments include road construction, bridges, powerlines and irrigation systems in farm blocks.

8. Climate change adaptation includes smart agricultural technologies, conservation agriculture and early warning systems.

9. In the livestock sector, improvements in animal health, identification, and traceability are priorities, with regional veterinary laboratories being established.

10. An online system for animal identification and traceability is being piloted, with plans to capture around 5 million cattle by December 2024.

11. Legal reforms through the Animal Identification and Traceability Bill will strengthen animal traceability.

12. A community-based livestock breeding Programme provides high-quality breeding stock to farmers.

13. Forage and pasture production initiatives aim to enhance livestock carrying capacity and climate resilience.

14. Fish hatcheries will be established to increase fingerling production, reducing the fish deficit.

15. Sustainable capture fisheries will be promoted through fishing bans and enhanced surveillance.

16. An agriculture credit window will be established to support small-scale farmers and public service workers with affordable financing for inputs, equipment and irrigation systems.

These highlights reflect Government’s comprehensive approach to improving agriculture, livestock and fisheries to ensure food security, reduce poverty and boost exports.