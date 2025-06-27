KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM BURNING ISSUE PROGRAM FEATURING UPND MEDIA DIRECTOR MR MARK SIMUUWE





1. SHIFT IN MEDIA STRATEGY



The UPND media team is now prioritizing community voices over government voices.



Journalists are being taken on site visits to witness and report developments themselves.



Citizens from affected areas are encouraged to tell their stories directly to the media.





2. PROMOTING ISSUE-BASED POLITICS



The UPND is investing in training journalists and encouraging factual, issue-based political reporting.



Emphasis is being placed on avoiding propaganda and representing the true state of affairs, both successes and failures.





3. TRANSPARENCY ON LOAD SHEDDING



Zambia needs 1,700MW to operate normally, but there’s a deficit of 700–1,000MW due to the drought and low water levels at Kariba.



Government is addressing this with both short-term and long-term measures:





Short-term: Importing power, recalling exports, and subsidizing domestic supply.



Long-term: Policy reforms to encourage private sector investment in energy, including solar projects and independent power producers (IPPs).



MOU with Chinese partners to establish large solar plants.





4. DROUGHT RESPONSE AND FOOD SECURITY



Drought is a natural disaster, not political affecting Zambia, Malawi, and Zimbabwe.



Government responded with:



Credit facilities for 17,000 farmers for irrigation.





Social protection: Over ZMW 42 billion supplementary budget targeting vulnerable populations.



Massive maize planting campaigns, supported by citizens, are beginning to lower food prices.





5. ECONOMIC TRANSFORMATION



Zambia is becoming a regional exporter of products like batteries and electric cables.



Increase in foreign direct investment, particularly in mining and manufacturing.





Expansion of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) from ZMW 41 million (2021) to ZMW 397 million (2025), enabling more youth and community empowerment.





6. YOUTH EMPOWERMENT



Influx of youths into government programs like CEEC and CDF-based skills training (e.g., agriculture).



Introduction of free agricultural training to tackle hunger and improve rural livelihoods.





7. GOVERNMENT ACCOUNTABILITY



UPND acknowledges it has not delivered 100% of its promises.



The media team aims to openly communicate both achievements and areas where progress is delayed.





Citizens are encouraged to be patient as reforms take shape and yield results over time.



(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM