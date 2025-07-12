Key Takeaways from the UPND–Communist party of china High-Level Engagement

Key Takeaways from the UPND–CPC High-Level Engagement



Beijing – 12 July 2025



1. Immediate Implementation of MoUs



CPC Vice Minister Li Mingxiang has called for Chinese departments to begin implementing the MoUs signed between Presidents Hakainde Hichilema and Xi Jinping (2023–2024) in key sectors: air transport, energy, agriculture, and skills training.





2. Direct Flights Between China and Zambia



Plans are underway to introduce direct flights between China and Zambia to boost trade, tourism, and cultural exchange, in light of Zambia’s visa waiver for Chinese nationals.





3. Expansion of Renewable Energy Projects



China will fast-track the development of solar power plants in Zambia to address the country’s electricity challenges and support the green energy transition.





4. Youth and Women Skills Development



Vocational and capacity-building programs for youth and women will be expanded, with training in agriculture, renewable energy, entrepreneurship, and innovation.





5. Smart City and Local Government Cooperation



Zambia will pilot smart city projects in Lusaka, Ndola, Kitwe, and Livingstone, and pursue decentralization reforms, drawing from China’s local governance model.





6. Joint Monitoring Mechanism



A UPND–CPC joint task force will be established to oversee implementation, with quarterly progress reviews and alignment with Zambia’s 2026–2031 national development strategy.





7. Agricultural Technology and Rural Revitalization



Zambia will pursue technology transfer in agriculture, including smart irrigation and biotechnology, with a focus on empowering small-scale farmers.





8. Structured Public Service Training



Partnerships will be created between Zambia and CPC institutions for public service training, especially for local government leaders and administrators.





9. Enhanced Trade and Investment Ties



Zambia will establish a Zambia–Yunnan Business Forum and promote B2B linkages and SME participation in Chinese expos.





10. Invitation to CPC Leadership



Vice Chairman Mu Hong of the CPC has been invited to visit Zambia later in 2025 with a youth and women leadership delegation to deepen party and people-to-people ties.



(C) UPND Media Team