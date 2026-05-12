Khama Billiat Reveals How Pitso Mosimane Changed His Career

Khama Billiat has credited former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane for transforming his mindset and helping him reach the peak of his career.

The former Kaizer Chiefs and Sundowns star reflected on his time under Mosimane, describing the veteran coach as “the right coach at the right time” during a recent interview.

Khama Billiat Reflects on Sundowns Success

Billiat joined Sundowns from Ajax Cape Town in 2013 and quickly became one of the standout players in South African football.

During his five-year spell at the club, the Zimbabwean forward formed part of the feared “CBD” attacking trio alongside Leonardo Castro and Keagan Dolly. The combination played a major role in Sundowns’ domestic and continental dominance under Mosimane.

Billiat won multiple league titles with the club and helped Sundowns lift the 2016 CAF Champions League trophy as well as the CAF Super Cup the following year. He also claimed the 2016 PSL Player of the Season award and finished runner-up for the CAF African Player of the Year award for players based in Africa.

‘We Play to Win Championships’

Speaking in an interview on Off The Pitch, Billiat said Mosimane challenged him to move beyond simply enjoying football and develop a winning mentality.

The 35-year-old recalled how the coach pushed him to focus on achieving greatness and leaving a lasting legacy in the game.

Billiat said Mosimane constantly reminded him that playing for Sundowns was about dominating opponents, winning trophies and breaking records rather than just entertaining fans.

He described that conversation as a turning point in his career, saying it changed the way he approached football and motivated him to represent something bigger than himself.

Respect for Pitso Mosimane

Khama Billiat said he still holds immense respect for Mosimane for recognising his potential and pushing him to fully unlock it.

Mosimane is widely regarded as one of Africa’s most successful coaches after building a dominant Sundowns side during his eight-year reign at the club. Before leaving for Al Ahly in 2020, he guided Sundowns to several league titles and continental success, establishing one of the most successful eras in the club’s history.