Khamenei aide says health rumors are enemy tactic, confirms injury

A senior official in the office of the Islamic Republic’s leader dismissed comments about Mojtaba Khamenei’s health as an “enemy tactic” to spread rumors, while confirming that he was wounded in the attack on the first day of war.

Mohsen Qomi, deputy for international communications in the leader’s office, said enemies were trying to force officials into reactions by spreading rumors about Khamenei’s health and then use those reactions to advance their plots.

“Our most important issue now is to help preserve his life, because he is now God’s representative here,” Qomi said.

He said Khamenei had been in a building struck in an attack in which other occupants were killed, but had gone into the courtyard minutes before the strike.