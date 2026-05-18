“Khamenei grants full authority to Ghalibaf”



Tehran has officially appointed Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf as Special Representative for China Affairs, granting him sweeping authority to oversee and coordinate all major sectors tied to Beijing.





The appointment was proposed by President Masoud Pezeshkian and personally approved by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei — signaling the growing importance of the Iran-China axis at a time of mounting regional pressure.





According to Iranian reports, Ghalibaf’s new role extends far beyond diplomacy.



Security sources say he will directly supervise coordination involving energy, strategic infrastructure, and military-related cooperation with China — with powers reportedly exceeding those held by previous special envoys.





The move also places one of Iran’s most influential conservative figures at the center of Tehran’s long-term geopolitical pivot toward Beijing.





Analysts believe Iran is now accelerating efforts to secure deeper Chinese backing as tensions with Israel and the West continue to intensify.