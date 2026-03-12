Khamenei says Iran wants compensation for US-Israeli attacks

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamanei warned the US and Israel that they must pay “compensation” for their actions.

Iran’s new supreme leader did not mention the two countries by name, only referring to them as “the enemy.”

“We will ask for compensation from the enemy. If we can’t get compensation from the enemy, we will destroy their properties as much as they have destroyed ours,” Iran’s new supreme leader said in an address, read by an anchor on state television.

Khamenei warned Iran would continue target neighboring countries in retaliation.

“We have had good relationship with all these 15 neighboring countries … we only targeted these military bases (and) we will continue, we will have to continue and do so.”

“These countries must make their duty clear to the invaders of our beloved homeland and the murderers of our people,” he added, saying he recommends that they close their US bases “as soon as possible.”