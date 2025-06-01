Khanyo Maphumulo, “I earned less than R10,000 for Sarafina!”



Actress and singer Khanyo Maphumulo, renowned for her role in the iconic film Sarafina!, has disclosed that she earned less than R10,000 for her contributions to the beloved production.





The revelation has sparked renewed conversations about the exploitation of young talent in the entertainment industry. Maphumulo, who was just 14 when she auditioned for the Sarafina! stage play and 17 during the film’s production, claims she was taken advantage of due to her youth and lack of industry knowledge.





As a co-composer of songs like Freedom Is Coming and The Lord’s Prayer, she expected fair compensation but alleges she never signed a contract, leaving her vulnerable to exploitation. “I was young and naïve,” Maphumulo said, reflecting on the experience.





Despite her efforts to secure royalties through the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO), Maphumulo has faced setbacks, with her claims yet to be resolved.





The actress’s story highlights ongoing challenges faced by artists in securing fair pay for their work, especially in the context of South Africa’s historically complex entertainment landscape.





Now a celebrated figure, Maphumulo continues to perform and inspire. In September 2024, she was honored with the Iconic Impact Award at the South African Heroes Awards, recognizing her enduring contributions to the arts.





Her story serves as a powerful reminder of the need for better protections for young artists in the industry.