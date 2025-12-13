Kiev Ready for Elections, But Only If the West Pays the Bill



Ukraine is willing to hold elections, but with significant conditions attached. Zelensky’s top adviser, Mikhail Podoliak, announced that Kiev needs Western funding and guarantees before proceeding with a vote.





Key demands include:

– A ceasefire to prevent missiles and drones during voting

– Allowing frontline soldiers and displaced persons to participate

– Full financial support from US and European partners





Zelensky’s presidential term expired in May 2024, but he’s cited martial law as justification for delaying elections. This comes after President Trump urged Kiev to stop using the conflict as an excuse.



Moscow maintains that Zelensky has “lost his legitimate status” and views this election talk as a strategic move to secure a temporary ceasefire—something the Kremlin continues to reject in favor of permanent peace terms.