“KILL THE BOER” CHANTS ERUPT OUTSIDE COURT AS Julius Malema SUPPORTERS FLOOD STREETS — SOUTH AFRICA HOLDS ITS BREATH: WILL TODAY REMAIN PEACEFUL OR SPIRAL INTO VIOLENCE IF A 15-YEAR SENTENCE IS HANDED DOWN?





Hundreds — possibly thousands — of supporters linked to the Economic Freedom Fighters have taken to the streets near the East London Magistrate’s Court ahead of the pre-sentencing proceedings involving Julius Malema.





Videos circulating online show large groups marching together in formation, singing struggle songs and chanting slogans that have once again sparked national controversy — including the widely debated “Kill the Boer” chant.





The atmosphere on the ground is tense and emotionally charged.



Supporters say they are standing firmly behind their leader, calling the case politically motivated and vowing to show unity and strength.





However, critics — including voices aligned with AfriForum — have raised serious concerns, warning that such chants and the growing crowd could escalate tensions, especially in an already sensitive national climate.





This comes after Malema was previously found guilty on firearm-related charges earlier this year, and now faces the possibility of a heavy sentence — with some speculating it could reach up to 15 years.





⚠️ Law enforcement is expected to maintain a strong presence throughout the day as authorities monitor the situation closely.



Now, the question dividing the nation:



 Will this remain a show of political support…

 Or could today mark a dangerous turning point?





South Africans across the country are watching closely as events unfold.



 Your thoughts — is this democracy in action or a situation heading toward crisis?