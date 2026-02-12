The Supreme Leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un, has reportedly raised eyebrows across the globe after choosing his 13-year-old daughter, Kim Ju Ae, to be the next leader of North Korea.

Kim is the second child of Ko Yoong Hui and Kim Jong II.

He succeeded his father, Kim Jong Il, in April 2012 after his father died in 2011.

Since then, Jong Un has been the Supreme Ruler of North Korea, and his power is such that he acts according to his wishes as everyone follows his commands, regardless of the outcome.

Recently, his daughter has been spotted around him during high-profile meetings, and most people assumed it was just a moment of bonding between a father and his daughter.

According to insiders, Kim Jong Un has chosen his 13-year-old daughter, Kim Ju Ae, to be his successor when he is no more.

In North Korea, no one challenges the Supreme Leader, so even though some might disagree with the dynasty, there is absolutely nothing to say or do.