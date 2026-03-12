Kim Jong Un Fires New Pistol Alongside Daughter at Arms Factory



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally tested a newly produced pistol during an on-site inspection of a light weapons factory on March 11, 2026, state media reported.

Accompanied by his teenage daughter Kim Ju Ae, both dressed in matching leather jackets, he fired the handgun at an indoor range and praised its accuracy, hit rate, and combat effectiveness.





KCNA photos captured the father-daughter duo handling the weapon, with Kim expressing strong satisfaction and ordering expanded production to equip the army and militia more efficiently.

The visit aligns with Pyongyang’s fresh five-year defense plan, signaling renewed focus on upgrading conventional small arms after heavy emphasis on nuclear and missile programs.





Ju Ae’s continued high-profile appearances fuel ongoing speculation about her grooming as a potential successor.