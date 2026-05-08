Kim Jong-un inspects new long-range artillery system capable of striking Seoul





. North Korean state media reported that Kim Jong-un personally inspected production of a new long-range artillery system designed for deployment near the border with South Korea later this year.





According to KCNA, the new self-propelled howitzer reportedly has a strike range exceeding 60 kilometers, placing Seoul within reach if deployed along frontline positions.





Images released by state media showed Kim Jong-un and senior military officials reviewing the artillery platform during an inspection visit earlier this week.





KCNA also reported that Kim supervised sea trials for one of North Korea’s new modern destroyers and ordered the accelerated construction of two additional warships for the navy.





The developments highlight Pyongyang’s continued push to expand both its conventional artillery capabilities and broader military modernization efforts amid persistent tensions on the Korean Peninsula.