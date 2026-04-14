“As a child, I was a happy boy with nothing to be sad about.



I loved the military and dreamed of becoming a soldier.





In my early teens, I realized I had everything I could ever want—big toys, fancy clothes, good food, and a man who was always around me. I knew nothing about poverty.





But something felt strange, and I didn’t hesitate to ask my mother:

“Why don’t I live with my father, if you say he is the President of North Korea?”





She looked at me, gently touched my head, and said:

“Son, yes—you are the child of the President. But I am not married to your father. He wants us to live this way so that you can be safe.”





In that moment, everything that once made me happy faded away.



Why would my father, a president, not want me under his roof?





I told myself then: one day, I will stand under that roof—

not just as his son, but as the President of North Korea”.





-Kim Jong Un shares an emotional story of how he rose from being a child born out of wedlock to becoming the President of North Korea.



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