Kim Kardashian drag Ray J to court over defamation claims

Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner have filed a lawsuit against Ray J after he publicly claimed they were subjects of a federal racketeering investigation.

According to documents filed by their attorney Alex Spiro, Ray J made the false allegations earlier this year in TMZ’s United States vs. Sean Combs documentary and repeated them again during a September 24 livestream to millions of viewers.

“Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian have never brought a defamation claim before … but this false and serious allegation left no choice,” Spiro said in a statement, People reported.

The filing accuses Ray J of carrying out a “sustained campaign of harassment and defamation” against Kardashian and Jenner for more than two decades, stemming from his short-lived relationship with Kim in the early 2000s.

Lawyers insist no federal investigation exists and slammed Ray J’s remarks as “reckless disregard for the truth” and “malicious defamatory conduct.”

Ray J and Kardashian have had a rocky history since their split in 2005, from the leak of their infamous sex tape to his 2013 track I Hit It First and past tabloid drama.

This marks the first time either Kim or Kris has sued for defamation.