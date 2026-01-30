Kim Kardashian explains why photos with Prince Harry and Meghan were deleted

Kim Kardashian has finally explained why she and her mother, Kris Jenner, deleted photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Instagram after Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party last November.

Speaking on her sister Khloé Kardashian’s podcast, Khloé In Wonder Land, Kim said the decision was “really innocent” and not driven by controversy or pressure.

According to Kim, her mother and Meghan have been friends for years and share a warm relationship. She explained that before posting, they had received permission to share photos from the birthday celebration. However, after the images went live, it was realised that the party coincided with Remembrance Day.

“They didn’t want to be seen partying and dancing on that day,” Kim said, adding that the photos were removed out of respect for the occasion.

Kim noted that while Prince Harry and Meghan had attended the Baby2Baby Gala earlier that evening, being publicly seen celebrating at a private party may not have been appropriate given the significance of Remembrance Day.

“So we took them down to respect Remembrance Day,” she explained.

Reflecting on the reaction, Kim said the situation was blown out of proportion and could have been handled more lightly. She admitted she disliked how the incident was interpreted and described the backlash as unnecessary.

“It was made into something so crazy and ridiculous that it didn’t have to be,” she said.