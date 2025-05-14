Kim Kardashian gives testimony at Paris robbery trial

Kim Kardashian is testifying at the trial for the suspects involved in the 2016 robbery in which the reality star was tied up and held at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room.

On Tuesday, May 13, Kardashian, 44, was asked at one point if she thought she was going to d!e during the robbery, to which she replied, “I absolutely did think I was gonna d!e.”

The reality star also said she was wearing nothing but a robe during the incident, adding that it came open when one of the men pulled her toward him, “exposing everything on my body.”

“I’m certain that’s the moment he r@pes me. I say a prayer to mentally prepare myself,” she testified.

However, her legs were tied together instead.

According to Kardashian, she repeatedly told the robbers, “I have babies and I need to get home to my babies,” and said she thought one of them told her to “shut up” at one point, per NBC News.

As her testimony continued, Kardashian said even as it became clear that the robbers appeared to only be interested in stealing her jewellery, she still feared for her life and worried that her mother, Kris Jenner, and sister Kourtney Kardashian would find her de@d.

After being thrown onto the bed with her hands and feet bound, Kardashian told the court she thought she was going to be shot.

“At that point I was sure that’s when they were going to shoot me,” Kardashian said, according to the BBC. “So I said a prayer for my family and my mom and my sister and best friend.”

She added that she knew Kourtney, 46, would be returning to the hotel soon.

She said she believed “I would be shot de@d on the bed and she would see that and have that memory forever.”

Before the robbers exited her room, Kardashian said one of them dropped her on the bathroom floor. She waited several minutes to ensure they were gone before she tried to free herself. She told the court that she was able to free her hands before hopping to her stylist’s room to get help.

Kardashian further testified that prior to the incident, she felt safe in Paris. However, now she has four to six bodyguards with her at all times, including when she’s at her home in California.

Ten people are being tried on charges related to the heist. The group has been dubbed the “Grandpa robbers” by French media due to their older ages and previous criminal history.