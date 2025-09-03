Kim Kardashian says she doesn’t “believe in homework” and she gave her reason.

The mother-of-four made an appearance on Kai Cenat’s ongoing Mafiathon 3 streaming event on Monday, September 1.

Kardashian, who is reportedly fresh off taking the California bar exam, spoke at length about her thoughts on how children should be able to “have a life” once the school day is over.

“I don’t believe in homework. Seriously, seriously,” Kardashian said. “But I’m gonna tell you why. Because kids are in school for eight hours a day. When they come home, they need to also do sports, have a life, spend time with their family. I think the homework should be left for in school.”

Clarifying her stance, Kardashian went on to note that students should “definitely do the work,” adding that those in a homeschool or homeschool-adjacent situation are “a different story.”

She also pointed to what she believes should be a more teacher-guided process when it comes to certain assignments.

“If you go into school or you stay online and you’re doing your school eight hours a day, the last thing you wanna do is then get off of your school program and then do a book report,” she said. “You should be doing that with your professor and with your teacher and eight hours a day is enough of schoolwork, in my opinion.”

Asked how she navigates the situation within her own family, Kardashian, who shares four children with ex-husband Ye, gave an example of how she aims to help “make it fun” when it comes to an unnamed child who’s not particularly fond of the school experience.

“They need to know the basics, obviously, but I have one child who really hates school,” she explained. “So you have to get creative. So instead she takes Japanese class or fashion design and has to do more tallying up of different numbers in other ways. But she still goes to school. But it’s a fight. So if you find something that you really love to do and figure out how to make it fun, t’s just a challenge.”