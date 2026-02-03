Kim Kardashian stunned as daughter North West asks followers for money during Instagram Live

Kim Kardashian was clearly caught off guard after her daughter, North West, asked viewers for money during a recent Instagram Live session.

According to Daily Mail, the 45-year-old reality star joined her 12-year-old daughter for the live chat but stayed off-camera, only waving her hand to show she was there. That didn’t sit well with North, who seemed eager for her mum to show her face — likely to attract virtual gifts.

“I want some money!” North said playfully, flashing a grin with a blacked-out grill on her teeth.

A shocked Kim immediately shut it down.

“No, we don’t ask — no, no, no,” she responded firmly.

After the brief scolding, Kim softened and tried to understand what North meant, quickly realizing her daughter may have mixed up Instagram Live with TikTok Live, where viewers can send creators paid virtual gifts.

https://youtu.be/k_z4p-9pmis?si=qkiiGb4Eqx4O9SPW

“This isn’t TikTok, this is Instagram,” Kim calmly corrected her, laughing off the moment.

The clip has since gone viral, with many viewers amused by the mother-daughter exchange — and others debating whether kids should even be going live on social media.

North, who shares massive followings across TikTok and Instagram, continues to keep the internet talking.