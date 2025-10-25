Kim Kardashian Suffers Brain Aneurysm, Blames Kanye West

Kim Kardashian, 44, has revealed a frightening health scare during the Season 7 premiere of “The Kardashians.” The reality star and entrepreneur learned she had suffered a small brain aneurysm after undergoing what was supposed to be a routine MRI. During the episode, Kim emotionally connected the medical discovery to the intense stress she experienced during and after her highly publicized divorce from rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West, also known as Ye.

An aneurysm is a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain. According to the Mayo Clinic, a ruptured aneurysm can cause internal bleeding, which may quickly become life-threatening. Survivors of ruptured brain aneurysms often face a long road to recovery, and medical data shows that approximately 40% of ruptured brain aneurysms are fatal, while many survivors may experience neurological damage. Unruptured aneurysms can sometimes be treated successfully if detected early, but they still carry serious risks. Doctors often cite stress, high blood pressure, and trauma as contributing factors.

According to TMZ, Kim shared that she believes the stress surrounding her divorce from Kanye West played a role in her health. The former couple, who were married from 2014 to 2022, share four children together — North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6. Their relationship began as a highly celebrated love story between two global celebrities. Kanye famously declared his love for Kim for years before they began dating in 2012. They married in a lavish ceremony in Florence, Italy, in 2014, and quickly became one of pop culture’s most talked-about power couples.

However, their marriage was not without challenges. Kanye’s increasingly public mental health struggles — including his controversial statements and erratic behavior — placed enormous pressure on their relationship. Kim stood by his side for years but eventually decided to file for divorce in 2021. She later revealed that what ultimately ended the marriage was Ye’s refusal to seek consistent help for his mental health issues, despite her encouragement and support.

Beyond the aneurysm, Kim also revealed during the episode that the stress of the divorce caused her psoriasis to flare up, making her physical symptoms worse. She even opened up about experiencing Stockholm Syndrome, a psychological coping response in which a person develops emotional bonds with someone who mistreats or harms them — something Kim says she struggled to process during her marriage.

Brain aneurysms can be silent and often go undetected until they rupture, making regular medical checkups crucial. According to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, an estimated 6.5 million people in the United States have an unruptured brain aneurysm, and approximately 30,000 people suffer a rupture each year. Warning signs may include sudden severe headaches, vision problems, nausea, neck pain, or seizures. Early detection can save lives.

For Kim Kardashian, this medical discovery appears to be a wake-up call. Despite the difficulties in her past, she has emphasized focusing on her health, her children, and maintaining stability after years of emotional turmoil. Her story also serves as a reminder of how chronic stress can affect physical health, and why addressing both emotional and medical issues is critical for long-term well-being.