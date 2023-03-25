King Charles delays his trip to France over chaotic demonstrations

In response to violent protests in France, King Charles has postponed his state visit.

The announcement follows unions’ promises to continue causing trouble during the monarch’s visit.

The King and Camilla, the Queen Consort, were scheduled to visit President Emmanuel Macron from March 26 to March 29.

But, the royal visit has been postponed due to turmoil in France, where buildings have been set on fire.

Bordeaux town hall ablaze after protesters set fire to iconic building

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: ‘The King and The Queen Consort’s State Visit to France has been postponed.

‘Their Majesties greatly look forward to the opportunity to visit France as soon as dates can be found.’

Protests in France are in response to President Macron’s controversial plan to push through a bill to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 without a vote in the French Parliament.

Backlash has led teachers, oil refinery, railway and airport workers at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport to walk out.

More than 450 protesters were arrested in Paris and beyond on Thursday, as some 300 demonstrations drew more than a million people nationwide.

Last night, Bordeaux Town Hall was set alight amid the disruption.

The mayor of the town, Pierre Hurmic, said on Friday he had ‘difficulty understanding the interest of such acts of vandalism’.

Meanwhile in Paris, there have been occasional clashes between police and masked rioters who smashed shop windows, demolished street furniture and attacked a McDonald’s restaurant, according to Reuters.

Attractions like the Eiffel Tower and the Palace of Versailles were closed on Thursday.

There were further clashes in other French cities in the west of the country including in Nantes, Rennes and Lorient.

Polls say most French oppose Mr Macron’s Bill to increase the retirement age from 62 to 64, which he says is necessary to keep the system afloat.

In Greece, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the French embassy in Athens on Thursday to show solidarity.

Protesters chanted slogans and held placards that read ‘Macron, your democracy hangs on nine votes’ and ‘From Greece: victory for the workers of France’.