King Charles III Gets Full Honors in Trump’s America: Red Carpet Welcome for British Royals





King Charles III and Queen Camilla landed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland to kick off a four-day state visit to the United States. American troops rolled out the red carpet with full military honors, an honor guard standing tall, and both national anthems played proudly by a U.S. military band





The royal couple stepped off the plane and inspected the troops as the Star Spangled Banner echoed first, followed by God Save the King. They then headed to Washington for a private meeting with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the White House, joined by senior officials.





This marks the first British monarch state visit to America since 2007, timed ahead of the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence. No “No Kings” protesters showed up to spoil the moment—just crisp respect for tradition and alliance.



In the arrival video, the military precision and mutual anthems highlighted the enduring special relationship. While online jokers tossed out 1776 tea-party quips, America’s strength under Trump shone through with a warm, dignified welcome for a key ally.





History reminds us: sovereign nations respect strength, shared Western heritage endures, and real partnerships thrive without lectures. God bless the USA.



Sources:

Visegrad24 X post and video footage

C-SPAN, NBC News, Fox News, Reuters reports on the arrival at Joint Base Andrews, April 27, 2026.