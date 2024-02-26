King Charles’ illness “may be more dangerous than we have been led to believe” – Expert

King Charles has started making a plan for who will take over after him. This has made people worried that his cancer might be more serious than they thought.

Earlier this month, Charles said he found out he has cancer after going to the hospital for a problem with his enlarged prostate.

The King has cancer, but people don’t know what kind. He found it early and has been getting treatment regularly.

However, because of the problem, the King has decided to start making plans for who will take over after him earlier than he planned. He wants Prince William to be a big part of these plans, which has sparked rumors that the King’s illness might be more serious than we thought.

Tom Quinn, a Royal expert and writer, told the Mirror that Charles knows William is very important for future king plans. Officials thought Charles would be healthy until his mid-eighties before they started planning for the future king. But now they have started planning, which might mean Charles’ cancer is more serious than we thought.

Succession planning is kept secret because nobody trusts Harry to be involved. They think he will go to the media if he is not happy with what he gets.

Prince Harry’s book called Spare caused big problems in the royal family after it came out in January 2023. In the book, he said some shocking things about his family and said mean things about his dad and brother.

Mr Quinn said something after Harry said he was ready to help his father for a short time while he is getting treated.

The Duke of Sussex said he will be visiting the UK soon after visiting his father earlier this month.

Prince Harry and his father may make up, but only if his father asks him himself.

A person close to the royal family said that if Harry’s father needed help, Harry would do his best to help him. They said that they don’t think Harry would say no if his dad asked for his help.

But the person who knows a lot about Harry said: “I don’t think Harry would do that by himself. “

According to the current plan, Harry is the fifth person in line to become king. Prince William is next to be the king, and after him, it will be his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.