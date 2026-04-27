King Charles proceeds with U.S. visit despite shooting incident involving Trump



King Charles III will proceed with his official visit to the United States on April 27, despite the recent shooting incident involving President Donald Trump.





Buckingham Palace confirmed the trip after consultations with U.S. officials, with the visit scheduled to last four days.





Trump stated there are no additional threat signals, assuring that security around the White House remains strong.





U.S. authorities believe the attack was targeted at the president and senior officials, but say the situation is now under control.





The visit marks the 250th anniversary of American independence, aimed at strengthening U.S.-UK relations amid rising geopolitical tensions.